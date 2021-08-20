YAM Price Reaches $0.63 on Top Exchanges (YAM)

YAM (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One YAM coin can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001588 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YAM has a market cap of $7.83 million and approximately $247,728.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YAM has traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About YAM

YAM (CRYPTO:YAM) is a coin. Its launch date was September 18th, 2020. YAM’s total supply is 13,851,776 coins and its circulating supply is 12,372,542 coins. The official website for YAM is yam.finance . YAM’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

