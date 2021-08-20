Ycash Trading 36.3% Lower This Week (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $4.24 million and $30,909.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 36.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000750 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.57 or 0.00311886 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.34 or 0.00144888 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.51 or 0.00153348 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00009223 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002404 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,481,456 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.