yearn.finance II (YFII) Price Reaches $1,054.18

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. yearn.finance II has a market cap of $40.85 million and $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance II coin can currently be purchased for $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, yearn.finance II has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00059057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00015286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $416.52 or 0.00869675 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00109983 BTC.

yearn.finance II Profile

YFII is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2020. yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,750 coins. yearn.finance II’s official Twitter account is @DfiMoney . yearn.finance II’s official website is yfii.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

Buying and Selling yearn.finance II

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance II directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance II should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yearn.finance II using one of the exchanges listed above.

