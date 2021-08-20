Yellow Road (ROAD) Market Capitalization Reaches $973,871.12

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Yellow Road has a total market capitalization of $973,871.12 and approximately $47,355.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yellow Road coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000812 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00057269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.43 or 0.00137281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00148628 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,123.93 or 1.00012579 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $452.47 or 0.00921197 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,257.45 or 0.06631924 BTC.

Yellow Road Coin Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,858,612 coins and its circulating supply is 2,441,057 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

