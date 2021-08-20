YENTEN (YTN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $157.00

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One YENTEN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YENTEN has traded down 17% against the US dollar. YENTEN has a total market cap of $97,036.78 and $157.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,462.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,240.86 or 0.06687302 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $678.29 or 0.01399610 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.53 or 0.00372504 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.80 or 0.00139905 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $278.68 or 0.00575038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.05 or 0.00350883 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006132 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.28 or 0.00316282 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

