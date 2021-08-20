YFIVE FINANCE (YFIVE) Price Reaches $3.18 on Major Exchanges

YFIVE FINANCE (CURRENCY:YFIVE) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One YFIVE FINANCE coin can currently be bought for about $3.18 or 0.00006484 BTC on exchanges. YFIVE FINANCE has a total market cap of $71,900.63 and approximately $104,121.00 worth of YFIVE FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YFIVE FINANCE has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00058173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00014779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $406.50 or 0.00827601 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00049501 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002106 BTC.

YFIVE FINANCE (CRYPTO:YFIVE) is a coin. YFIVE FINANCE’s total supply is 31,020 coins and its circulating supply is 22,577 coins. YFIVE FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YFIVEfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YFIVE FINANCE is www.yfive.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFIVE is a community-driven DeFi-project by the people and for the people, the decisions and actions of YFIVE are made by its community through voting to assure equity and fairness for all.YFIVE.FINANCE is a new form of the governance system, a think-tank where innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancements are the priority, creating a much-needed utility focus to the blockchain space. “

