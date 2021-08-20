YFValue Price Tops $1.63 on Exchanges (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last week, YFValue has traded down 29% against the US dollar. YFValue has a market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YFValue coin can currently be bought for $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00058686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $408.56 or 0.00868948 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002263 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00109953 BTC.

About YFValue

YFV is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance . The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

YFValue Coin Trading

