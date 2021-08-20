YIELD App Trading 20.2% Higher Over Last Week (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One YIELD App coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000934 BTC on major exchanges. YIELD App has a total market capitalization of $56.45 million and $1.52 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YIELD App Coin Profile

YIELD App (CRYPTO:YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 131,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 124,126,827 coins. The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

Buying and Selling YIELD App

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

