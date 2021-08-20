Yield Guild Games (YGG) Price Hits $7.94 on Major Exchanges

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded up 64.4% against the U.S. dollar. Yield Guild Games has a total market capitalization of $557.92 million and approximately $61.56 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be bought for $7.94 or 0.00016210 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00056705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.79 or 0.00136274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.19 or 0.00147301 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,972.43 or 0.99920353 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.47 or 0.00921147 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.90 or 0.06630894 BTC.

About Yield Guild Games

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,225,934 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

