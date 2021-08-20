Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.29 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded up 38% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.31 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 224.5% higher against the dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001483 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00056865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.61 or 0.00137735 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00148653 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,145.20 or 1.00113614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.58 or 0.00923997 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $346.11 or 0.00705058 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

