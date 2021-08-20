Yield Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.03 Million (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and $1.03 million worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Yield Protocol has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0548 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00058144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.58 or 0.00842282 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00049410 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002134 BTC.

About Yield Protocol

Yield Protocol (YIELD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

