YOU COIN Hits One Day Volume of $233,253.00 (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $233,253.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00057749 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $407.51 or 0.00827873 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00049158 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002081 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.