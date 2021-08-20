Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Billion

Equities analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $2.25 billion. Live Nation Entertainment reported sales of $184.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 959.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year sales of $4.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $5.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $13.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,207,000 after buying an additional 763,955 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15,212.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,248,000 after buying an additional 660,657 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 990.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,133,000 after buying an additional 409,161 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 44.9% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,019,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,329,000 after purchasing an additional 315,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 220.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,369,000 after purchasing an additional 311,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $79.50 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.58.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

