Zacks: Analysts Anticipate New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. New Residential Investment reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NRZ shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the first quarter worth about $14,284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,688,000 after purchasing an additional 59,013 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 220,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 16,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 8.0% during the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 105,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NRZ traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,057,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,584,323. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

