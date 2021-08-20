Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) to report $47.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.30 million. Sprout Social reported sales of $33.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year sales of $182.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $182.10 million to $182.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $231.08 million, with estimates ranging from $226.20 million to $235.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06.

SPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.60.

Shares of SPT opened at $100.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.24 and a beta of 1.03. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $31.27 and a 52 week high of $112.09.

In other news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $519,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $3,659,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,706 shares of company stock worth $15,321,468 over the last three months. 14.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 224.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the second quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth $51,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the second quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

