Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.04 Billion

Analysts predict that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) will announce sales of $5.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 billion. Western Digital reported sales of $3.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year sales of $20.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.33 billion to $21.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $23.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.91 billion to $25.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS.

WDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Summit Insights lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $59.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,168,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $175,375,000 after buying an additional 72,906 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 21.0% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Western Digital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 223,394 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

