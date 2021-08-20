Zacks: Analysts Expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.41. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

HPE stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.52. 72,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,737,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,247.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,634 shares of company stock worth $2,501,592 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 398,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 291,752 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $1,094,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,250,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,807,000 after buying an additional 94,144 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $1,665,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $11,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

