Zacks: Analysts Expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.95 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to announce $4.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $5.00 billion. Mastercard reported sales of $3.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year sales of $18.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.25 billion to $19.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $22.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.50 billion to $23.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $357.31 on Friday. Mastercard has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $373.76. The firm has a market cap of $352.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

