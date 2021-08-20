Zacks: Analysts Expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to post $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,622,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,467,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,625,000 after acquiring an additional 756,875 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $57,528,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,893,000 after purchasing an additional 565,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

MKC traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $87.56. 996,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,751. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.49. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

