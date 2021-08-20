Zacks: Analysts Expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.26. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $141.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 65.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $23.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.43. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $34.29.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

