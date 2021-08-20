Zacks: Analysts Expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) will report sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the lowest is $1.21 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year sales of $4.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $4.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TME shares. TheStreet lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.

NYSE TME opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $32.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TME. X Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $855,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 148.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,504,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,136,000 after buying an additional 20,618,402 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,423,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,908,000 after buying an additional 753,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

