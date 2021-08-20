Zacks: Analysts Expect Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Will Announce Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) to announce earnings of $2.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Trinseo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.31. Trinseo reported earnings of $2.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full year earnings of $9.60 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trinseo.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. Trinseo had a return on equity of 69.20% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TSE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trinseo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.78.

TSE traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,808. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 15.61%.

In other news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $172,385.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Trinseo by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

