Zacks: Analysts Expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to Post $0.38 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Wheaton Precious Metals reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 50.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 286.2% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 40,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 30,267 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $813,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 55.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 30,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 322.5% during the first quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 55,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 42,075 shares in the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WPM traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $42.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,625. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.53. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $55.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

