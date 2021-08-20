Zacks: Analysts Expect Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Wix.com posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 135.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 89.76% and a negative net margin of 17.58%.

Several analysts have commented on WIX shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $315.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.37.

WIX traded down $5.90 on Friday, hitting $210.55. The company had a trading volume of 850,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $196.19 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,934 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,451,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,814,000 after acquiring an additional 194,266 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,141,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $911,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,849 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,729,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $792,175,000 after acquiring an additional 66,373 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,037,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $591,498,000 after buying an additional 80,792 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

