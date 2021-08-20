Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Will Announce Earnings of $3.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) will post $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.20 and the highest is $3.46. Brighthouse Financial reported earnings per share of $4.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full year earnings of $16.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.00 to $16.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.45 to $14.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brighthouse Financial.

A number of research analysts have commented on BHF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,112,000 after acquiring an additional 105,480 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 235.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 391,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after acquiring an additional 274,385 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHF traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.00. 20,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.55. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.53.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

