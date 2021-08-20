Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $326.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to announce $326.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Globant’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $327.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $325.70 million. Globant reported sales of $207.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Globant.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Globant by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $288.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.09 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.77. Globant has a twelve month low of $157.03 and a twelve month high of $290.39.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

