Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.60 Million

Brokerages expect that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will report sales of $101.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.63 million. Golar LNG posted sales of $94.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year sales of $447.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $428.65 million to $462.22 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $467.63 million, with estimates ranging from $433.53 million to $511.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Golar LNG.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $118.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.40 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 109.12%.

GLNG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,621,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 4.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,066 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG (GLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.