Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.40 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) will announce sales of $56.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.40 million and the lowest is $54.80 million. Hanmi Financial reported sales of $52.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year sales of $226.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.50 million to $228.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $224.90 million, with estimates ranging from $216.20 million to $234.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 124,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 244,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 16,922 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 44,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

