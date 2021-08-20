Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) to Announce $1.47 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) to post earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41. Science Applications International reported earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year earnings of $6.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $6.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $7.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Science Applications International by 0.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Science Applications International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Science Applications International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 2.3% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Science Applications International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAIC traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.87. 2,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,087. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.91. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $72.44 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

