Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to report $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Aptiv reported earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.94.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 200.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APTV traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $154.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,478. The firm has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $82.12 and a 1-year high of $170.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.12.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

