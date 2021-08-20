Zacks: Brokerages Expect County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. County Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.45. County Bancorp had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.08 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Maxim Group set a $33.34 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.97.

NASDAQ ICBK traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,360. County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $36.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $209.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICBK. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $2,718,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of County Bancorp by 31.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 255,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,673,000 after buying an additional 61,727 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in County Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,305,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in County Bancorp by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 33,648 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in County Bancorp by 22.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 172,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

