Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) will announce $84.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $86.12 million. Gogo reported sales of $66.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year sales of $329.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $326.68 million to $330.56 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $373.53 million, with estimates ranging from $361.72 million to $382.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GOGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $12.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.18. Gogo has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $17.23.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $96,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 94,980.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,733,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,679 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,553,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,538,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,315,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after acquiring an additional 806,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the second quarter valued at $3,202,000. Institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

