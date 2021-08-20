Zacks: Brokerages Expect IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.43 Million

Brokerages expect IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) to announce $29.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for IntriCon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.37 million. IntriCon reported sales of $27.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full year sales of $123.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.30 million to $123.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $141.45 million, with estimates ranging from $139.90 million to $143.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. IntriCon had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 1.06%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, VP Michael Geraci sold 5,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $115,665.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in IntriCon by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 372,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,473,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IntriCon by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in IntriCon in the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IntriCon stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.76 million, a PE ratio of 162.17, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.87. IntriCon has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $28.16.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

