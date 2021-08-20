Zacks: Brokerages Expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Materialise posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Materialise had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.37 million.

MTLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Materialise in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Materialise by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,640,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,614,000 after purchasing an additional 28,683 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Materialise by 18.8% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 901,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,717,000 after purchasing an additional 142,486 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Materialise by 21.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 705,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,002,000 after purchasing an additional 126,046 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Materialise by 277.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 343,224 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Materialise by 138.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 235,653 shares during the period. 37.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MTLS traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.25. 255,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,760. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -289.24 and a beta of 0.55. Materialise has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

