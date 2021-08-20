Zacks: Brokerages Expect NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.68 Billion

Brokerages expect NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to post $5.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.92 billion and the lowest is $5.45 billion. NextEra Energy reported sales of $4.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full year sales of $19.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.13 billion to $19.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $22.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.51 billion to $23.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NextEra Energy.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.85.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.08. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $165.84 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextEra Energy (NEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.