Zacks: Brokerages Expect Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.49 Billion

Analysts expect Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) to announce sales of $2.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Raymond James’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.46 billion. Raymond James posted sales of $2.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full-year sales of $9.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.52 billion to $9.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.30 billion to $10.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Raymond James.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 12.72%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Raymond James from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.77.

RJF opened at $133.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $140.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $841,281.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth about $1,724,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 87,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,689,000 after acquiring an additional 27,990 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Raymond James by 25.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 5.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 76,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

