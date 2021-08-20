Zacks: Brokerages Expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) to report earnings per share of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.30. Standex International reported earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full-year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Standex International had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SXI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their target price on Standex International from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:SXI traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.07. 189,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,933. Standex International has a fifty-two week low of $54.67 and a fifty-two week high of $108.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Standex International by 2,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Standex International by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Food Service Equipment, Engraving, Engineering Technologies, Electronics and Hydraulics. The Food Service Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of refrigeration, display merchandising and component pumps for the commercial food service and life sciences markets.

