Zap Price Hits $0.0541 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Zap has a market cap of $12.77 million and approximately $150,434.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0541 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zap has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00057504 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.87 or 0.00823979 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00048644 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Zap Coin Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

