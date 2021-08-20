ZClassic Reaches Market Cap of $1.80 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $3,095.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.89 or 0.00314242 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.97 or 0.00136479 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.31 or 0.00151664 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00009002 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002747 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,282,655 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

