Zcoin Market Cap Tops $47.66 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,550.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.66 or 0.06689290 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $679.92 or 0.01400452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.00 or 0.00372804 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.10 or 0.00140276 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $281.23 or 0.00579253 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.25 or 0.00350669 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006119 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.06 or 0.00319384 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

