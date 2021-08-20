Zel (ZEL) Market Cap Reaches $18.20 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.99 or 0.00311010 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $78.02 or 0.00159641 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.76 or 0.00150940 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009204 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002397 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

