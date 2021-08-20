Zel (ZEL) Trading Up 4.2% This Week

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. During the last seven days, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Zel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.30 or 0.00317871 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.98 or 0.00138346 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.88 or 0.00157294 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00009067 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002444 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

