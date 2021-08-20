Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $244.00

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded up 25.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One Zenswap Network Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. Zenswap Network Token has a total market capitalization of $27,122.53 and approximately $244.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00059707 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $414.03 or 0.00878161 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00110156 BTC.

About Zenswap Network Token

ZNT is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Buying and Selling Zenswap Network Token

