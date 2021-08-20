Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Shares Gap Up to $12.99

Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.99, but opened at $13.35. Zenvia shares last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

ZENV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zenvia in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zenvia in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Zenvia Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZENV)

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

