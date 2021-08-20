ZENZO (ZNZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.55 Million

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0523 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZENZO has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $1,254.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005116 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00058502 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00073670 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.52 or 0.00321549 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00050449 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000502 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008918 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.