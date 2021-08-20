Zero Utility Token Trading Down 6% Over Last Week (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be bought for about $980.92 or 0.02005671 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded down 6% against the dollar. Zero Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $950,268.55 and $1,973.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00058557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003332 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $408.31 or 0.00834873 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00048859 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Coin Profile

Zero Utility Token (CRYPTO:ZUT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

