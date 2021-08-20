Zero (ZER) Trading Up 15.2% Over Last Week

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. One Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zero has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $50,337.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.08 or 0.00319103 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.06 or 0.00138332 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.92 or 0.00157158 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00009459 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002749 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,375,882 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.