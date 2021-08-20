Zerogoki USD Price Hits $0.89 on Major Exchanges (zUSD)

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Zerogoki USD has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $295,798.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zerogoki USD has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Zerogoki USD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00001837 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zerogoki USD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00058532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00015300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $418.29 or 0.00866804 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00109826 BTC.

About Zerogoki USD

ZUSD is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 2,890,946 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Buying and Selling Zerogoki USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zerogoki USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zerogoki USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zerogoki USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zerogoki USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.