ZeroSwap (ZEE) Price Reaches $0.32 on Top Exchanges

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000671 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $16.78 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZeroSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00058468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.84 or 0.00847896 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00048500 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002125 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap (ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,751,060 coins. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeroSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeroSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.