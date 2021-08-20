Zilla Trading Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Zilla coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. Zilla has a market cap of $343,992.33 and $145.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00058443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014860 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.38 or 0.00846634 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00049122 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Zilla Coin Profile

ZLA is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official website is zla.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

